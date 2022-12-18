CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images

The countdown to Christmas is officially on. Starbucks has broken out the red cups, the town centre has hung up its questionable decorations up and Mariah Carey is already circling things in the Argos catalogue to treat herself to once those All I Want For Christmas Is You royalties start rolling in.

Yep, this time of year means – whether you like it or not – festive tunes are suddenly inescapable, from Merry Christmas Everybody to Last Christmas, with a bit of Step Into Christmas and I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday thrown in for good measure.

Advertisement

But even though we’re used to hearing the same old songs year in, year out, how well do we actually know them? Well, let’s find out.