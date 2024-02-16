Putin Critic Alexei Navalny Has Died, According To The Russian Prison Service

Alexei Navalny in 2020 via Associated Press

Well-known critic of Vladimir Putin, Alexei Navalny, has died according to the Russian prison service.

In a statement on its website on Friday, the Federal Penitentiary Service of the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District said Navalny “felt unwell” after “a walk on Friday”.

He “almost immediately lost consciousness,” according to the statement.

The prison service said medical staff were called but they were unable to resuscitate the public figure. The exact reason for his death is yet to be established.

The 47-year-old leader of the Russian opposition was moved to an Arctic penal colony in Kharp, around 1,200 miles from Moscow, in December – that’s one of the toughest Russian jails which is also known as “Polar Wolf”.

The 47-year-old was sentenced to stay in prison until he was 74 on fraud and other charges.

He was seen for the first time since being moved closer to the Arctic Circle back in January, when he joked with journalists in a video call and told supporters: “Don’t worry about me!”

Navalny had complained of being poisoned, assaulted, and deprived of proper medical care.

Navalny, a former lawyer, first became prominent around a decade ago by accusing the Russian president and his elite of corruption.