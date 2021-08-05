Quan Hongchan of China is 14 years old and had never competed in a major diving meet until the Tokyo Olympics.

No problem.

All the kid did on Thursday was record two perfect 10s – that’s a 10 from all seven judges on one dive, followed by another dive that scored 10 from six of the judges – to win the gold medal in the woman’s 10-meter platform.

Quan dedicated her startling victory to her ill mother, The Associated Press reported.

“I want to make enough money to support her,” Quan said through an interpreter. “I listen to my coach very carefully and follow his instructions very carefully.”

Clearly. Watch the phenom rack up the 10s, to which an announcer says: “You may never see anything like it again.”