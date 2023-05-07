Queen Camilla Honours Her 2 Rescue Dogs With Special Coronation Detail

Dog save the Queen!
Queen Camilla wore a fetching gown to Saturday’s coronation ceremony that included a subtle detail honouring two important members of her family.
The white dress featured delicate gold embroidered designs, including images of two dogs that bore a striking resemblance to Camilla’s pets, canines Bluebell and Beth.
Camilla adopted Beth in 2011 and Bluebell in 2012, both from UK animal rescue Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, according to People. The just-crowned queen is a patron of the organisation, which opened a new wing in her honour in 2020.
“Beth came from a family who could no longer care for her, and poor Bluebell had been found abandoned in the woods, three weeks old, starving, covered in sores, with a docked tail and just a few patches of fur,” Camilla wrote in the introduction to the author Georgina Montagu’s book Top Dogs: A British Love Affair, per Town and Country.
She also described the pair of pups as “colourful characters” and said she “cannot imagine my life, my home or my sofas without them.”
Also seen on Camilla’s gown were embroidered wildflowers, intended to represent her and King Charles II’s love of nature. It also featured a daffodil, rose, shamrock and thistle; the botanical symbols Wales, England, Northern Ireland and Scotland, respectively.