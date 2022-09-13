This Is The Moment Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Arrived At Buckingham Palace

Media captured iconic photos and video of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin arriving at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday night, as the queen’s final journey home comes to a close.

King Charles III, and Camilla, Queen Consort, were present to receive the coffin, along with the new Prince and Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton and Prince William, now heir to the throne.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince Andrew, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, were also in attendance, as all of the queen’s children, grandchildren and their spouses were to be included.

The state hearse carrying the Queen’s coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace pic.twitter.com/cegQuO9YRu — Graeme Demianyk (@GraemeDemianyk) September 13, 2022

The queen’s coffin made its way to Buckingham Palace in a state hearse designed by both the palace and Jaguar Land Rover, which also designed Prince Philip’s hearse with the late Duke of Edinburgh’s participation.

The queen’s hearse featured interior illumination, which CNN’s Max Foster said was “to allow members of the public to have a clear view of Her Majesty’s Coffin as it travels through London and Windsor”.

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin was flown by the Royal Air Force from Edinburgh to London and driven to Buckingham Palace. MARCO BERTORELLO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The hearse carrying the flag-draped casket of Queen Elizabeth II enters the center gate at Buckingham Palace. Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives in the Royal Hearse at Buckingham Palace. GARETH FULLER via Getty Images

The coffin will rest in the palace's Bow Room overnight. JUSTIN TALLIS via Getty Images

Hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it passes Marble Arch on Sept. 13 in London. Europa Press News via Getty Images

People get out of their cars to watch as the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II passes along the A40 in west London. Victoria Jones - PA Images via Getty Images

A closer look into the window of the Royal Hearse, carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II. WPA Pool via Getty Images

Buckingham Palace announced last Thursday that the queen died “peacefully” at Balmoral in Scotland. She was 96.

Princess Anne, the queen’s daughter, issued a statement on Tuesday about the loss.

“I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest Mother’s life. It has been an honour and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys,” the princess royal said. “Witnessing the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been both humbling and uplifting.”

Prior to Anne’s statement, King Charles III also shared a tribute to his mother, while Prince William and Prince Harry issued separate statements honoring their late grandmother.

