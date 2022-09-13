This Is The Moment Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Arrived At Buckingham Palace

Media captured iconic photos and video of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin arriving at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday night, as the queen’s final journey home comes to a close.
King Charles III, and Camilla, Queen Consort, were present to receive the coffin, along with the new Prince and Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton and Prince William, now heir to the throne.
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince Andrew, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, were also in attendance, as all of the queen’s children, grandchildren and their spouses were to be included.
The queen’s coffin made its way to Buckingham Palace in a state hearse designed by both the palace and Jaguar Land Rover, which also designed Prince Philip’s hearse with the late Duke of Edinburgh’s participation.
The queen’s hearse featured interior illumination, which CNN’s Max Foster said was “to allow members of the public to have a clear view of Her Majesty’s Coffin as it travels through London and Windsor”.
Buckingham Palace announced last Thursday that the queen died “peacefully” at Balmoral in Scotland. She was 96.
Princess Anne, the queen’s daughter, issued a statement on Tuesday about the loss.
“I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest Mother’s life. It has been an honour and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys,” the princess royal said. “Witnessing the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been both humbling and uplifting.”
Prior to Anne’s statement, King Charles III also shared a tribute to his mother, while Prince William and Prince Harry issued separate statements honoring their late grandmother.
Beginning Wednesday, the queen’s coffin will lie in state at Westminster Hall for four days, where members of the public can pay their respects. The queen’s state funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19.