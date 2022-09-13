King Charles Frustrated After Another Pen Mishap

King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, sign the visitors book at Hillsborough Castle, Northern Ireland. WPA Pool via Getty Images

King Charles was visibly frustrated during a signing ceremony in Northern Ireland as the new monarch had his second mishap in recent days involving a pen.

The King was visiting Hillsborough Castle, Northern Ireland’s only royal residence, where he was filmed signing the estate’s visitors’ book as part of a tour of the UK following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth.

Advertisement

But his pen leaked, much to the new King Charles’s annoyance.

"I can't bear this bloody thing!": King Charles' signing ceremony at Northern Ireland's Hillsborough Castle made one thing clear – even royalty can't escape the frustration of an inadequate pen. pic.twitter.com/nzygNTLslX — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 13, 2022

Turning to his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, he says: “Oh God, I hate this (pen).”

Camilla quickly pointed out the pen’s ink had leaked over the book, saying: “Oh look, it’s going everywhere.”

Wiping his fingers, King Charles continued: “I can’t bear this bloody thing. What they do, every stinking time.”

The King is known to carry his own fountain pen for when he is frequently called on to sign visitors’ books during royal visits.

Advertisement

In the much-shared clip, the King also forgot the date.

“Is it September the 12th?,” he asked an aide.

When told it was the 13th, he said, “Oh god, I’ve put the wrong date down.”

Camilla then said to him rather sharply: “You signed the 12th earlier.”

On Saturday, the new monarch went viral after a clip showed him shooing staff to clear his desk while he signed his accession proclamation.

In the footage, the King fans his hand dismissively at an aide to direct the moving of an ink pot.

While signing an oath at the Accession Council, King Charles III ran out of room and gestured for an aide to help make some space on the desk. https://t.co/zRfXNO1crQ pic.twitter.com/Fl5Ge24EZY — ABC News (@ABC) September 10, 2022

The King’s tetchy response comes less than a week after his mother’s death, and during a marathon series of events to marks an official period of mourning,

The emergence of the clips reflect the unprecedented access granted to the cameras under the UK’s new head of state.

Last week, the King told Liz Truss that the Queen’s death was a “moment I’ve been dreading” as the new prime minister had her first audience with the monarch at Buckingham Palace. The meeting is usually private.