The Queen Enjoys New Lease Of Life As An Unlikely Social Media Icon

The Queen has made several public appearances over the last week Twitter/Getty

The Queen seemed to be in exceptionally good spirits this week during two unexpected public appearances in Windsor and London.

The Queen has been gradually winding down her public appearances and, for the first time in decades, let her son and heir Prince Charles read the Queen’s Speech for the State Opening of Parliament last week.

Buckingham Palace stated the monarch was experiencing episodic mobility problems which prevented her from attending the formal event last Tuesday.

A few days later, the problem seemed to have subsided as she was seen attending the Royal Windsor Horse Show for Platinum Jubilee.

Of course, Twitter couldn’t resist joking about her reappearance:

The Queen: at the horse show, opening Crossrail.



The Queen looking at the Queen's Speech: pic.twitter.com/CKcCGtLDWq — Esther Webber (@estwebber) May 17, 2022

The Queen has not missed a single one of these annual horse shows since they began in 1943 – and it helps that it is held just 300 metres from her home in Windsor Castle.

This year’s particularly spectacular show on Sunday included an extra equestrian display called A Gallop through History featuring horses from around the world.

The Queen is known to be particularly passionate about horses and was pictured with two of her fell ponies to honour her 96th birthday in April.

While her appearance at the big event alone was enough to delight her fans – she received a standing ovation when she turned up – she also handled praise from broadcaster Alan Titchmarsh with admirable nonchalance.

He told the crowds: “For over 70 years, there has been a constant heartbeat in this nation. And that heartbeat belongs to the Queen.”

The camera then panned to the Queen, who shrugged and pulled a face while people around her applauded.

Alan Titchmarsh: “For over 70 years, there has been a constant heartbeat in this nation. And that heartbeat belongs to The Queen.”



The Queen: *Shrugs* #PlatinumJubilee pic.twitter.com/JCMcxDNAjN — Charlie Proctor (@MonarchyUK) May 15, 2022

She also looked like she was “having a ball” throughout the special occasion according to royal journalists.

She even lifted her arm and waved in a comical response to Omid Djalili’s joke after he said: “Thank you for choosing us over the Opening of Parliament.”

The Queen reportedly stayed until the event finished at 10.30pm, even though provisions had been made for her to finish early.

Other favourite moment?

The Queen, who stayed until the end of the two-hour show, lifting her arm in comic acknowledgement when Omid Djalili jokingly thanked her for attending their show rather than the State Opening of Parliament. She looked to be having a ball! — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) May 15, 2022

"Thank you for choosing us over the Opening of Parliament."

The Queen:



(and no, i am not joking, Omid Djahili really said that, and Liz really reacted like this. Icon.)#PlatinumJubilee #queensjubilee pic.twitter.com/B2DNrXhVQp — Toria (@toriaa_h) May 15, 2022

Then, she made a surprise appearance in London on Tuesday to mark the opening of the Elizabeth Line. Her youngest son, Prince Edward, had been expected to attend the event solo.

She learnt how to top up an Oyster card (making her the first person to use one of the highly anticipated new tube line) while dressed in a bright yellow to honour the station named after her, and was clearly delighted to be there.

HM on good form pic.twitter.com/9uExKHOoMG — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) May 17, 2022

The Queen at the new Elizabeth Line ticket machines buying the first ticket using a commemorative Oyster card topped up with £5, and officially opening the line 📸 @itvnews pic.twitter.com/cjBej9y0FJ — Roya Nikkhah (@RoyaNikkhah) May 17, 2022