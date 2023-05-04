NewsQueen Elizabeth IIKing Charles IIIcoronation

Here’s What Queen Elizabeth II’s Coronation Looked Like In 1953

From the official proceedings in Westminster Abbey and the procession back to Buckingham Palace to the balcony wave, street parties and more.
Thousands of people packed the streets of London to celebrate the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II on June 2, 1953.

With the late monarch’s eldest son, the now-King Charles III, poised to take part in the same ceremony on Saturday, HuffPost takes a look back at just some of the pomp that engulfed the English capital almost 70 years ago.

From the official proceedings in Westminster Abbey and the Queen’s carriage procession back to Buckingham Palace to her balcony wave, street parties, fireworks and more, the video above and the photos below capture the scene:

via Associated Press
Prince Philip places his hands between those of Queen Elizabeth II, his wife, as he swears homage during her coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey.
Mirrorpix via Getty Images
The carriage procession making its way through London for the coronation.
via Associated Press
Queen Elizabeth II wears the bejeweled Imperial Crown and carries the Orb and Scepter with Cross as she leaves Westminster Abbey following her coronation.
John Chillingworth via Getty Images
The children of Morpeth Street in London's East End enjoy a street party in celebration of the coronation.
via Associated Press
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip wave from the balcony at Buckingham Palace following her coronation.
Fox Photos via Getty Images
Crowds beneath illuminations on the Mall during the celebrations that followed the coronation.
Ronald Startup via Getty Images
Cleaners sweep the steps of Westminster Abbey ahead of the coronation.
Fox Photos via Getty Images
Fireworks erupt on London's South Bank during celebrations following the coronation.
Ronald Startup via Getty Images
People watch the coronation procession of Queen Elizabeth II from temporary stands in London.
John Chillingworth via Getty Images
Children at a street party at Morpeth Street, in London's East End, celebrate the coronation.
PA Images via Getty Images
The Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra of Kent in the Glass Coach in the procession from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace after the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II.
via Associated Press
The Golden Coach, with the newly crowned Queen Elizabeth II inside, passes under Admiralty Arch in London.
via Associated Press
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II sits in St. Edward's Chair in Westminster Abbey, London, shortly before she was lifted onto the throne.
via Associated Press
The Gold State Coach, carrying Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, leaves Hyde Park en route to Buckingham Palace following the queen's coronation.
via Associated Press
A battalion of British Coldstream Guards march under Admiralty Arch and into Whitehall, London, in the processional drive to Westminster Abbey for the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II.
via Associated Press
Queen Elizabeth II, wearing St. Edward's Crown, is helped onto the throne in Westminster Abbey after her coronation.
via Associated Press
Canadian Mounted Police pass through Piccadilly Circus on the processional route back to Buckingham Palace.
via Associated Press
Members of the royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony view the fly-past by the Royal Air Force after the coronation.
via Associated Press
Massed Scottish pipe band march back around Queen Victoria Memorial, London, following the processional drive from Westminster Abbey, where Queen Elizabeth II was crowned.
via Associated Press
The smiling Queen Elizabeth framed in the window of the State Coach as she left Buckingham Palace quadrangle for Westminster Abbey for the coronation ceremony.
