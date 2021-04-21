Queen Thanks Public For Support As She Celebrates First Birthday Without Prince Philip

Tim Graham via Tim Graham/Getty Images

The Queen has thanked the public for the “support and kindness” she’s received following the death of the Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, her husband of over 70 years.

“I have, on the occasion of my 95 birthday today, received many messages of good wishes, which I very much appreciate,” she said in a statement shared by Buckingham Palace.

”While as a family we are in a period of great sadness, it has been a comfort to us all to see and to hear the tributes paid to my husband, from those within the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and around the world.”

The Queen said the royal family would also like the thank the public for the support and kindness shown in recent days.

“We have been deeply touched,” she said, “and continue to be reminded that Philip had such an extraordinary impact on countless people throughout his life.”



Earlier on Wednesday, the royal family Instagram account shared an image of the Queen to mark her birthday.

“The Queen was born at 2.40am on 21 April 1926 at 17 Bruton Street in Mayfair, London. She was the first child of The Duke and Duchess of York, who later became King George VI and Queen Elizabeth,” the caption read.