Emma Thompson, Keira Knightley and Tom Hardy are among the celebrities receiving nods in the Queen’s Birthday Honours this year.
‘Love, Actually’ and ‘Nanny McPhee’ star Emma is to be made a Dame for her services to drama, while Keira, who also appeared in the British rom-com, will receive an OBE for her services to drama and charity.
Meanwhile, ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ actor Tom will be awarded a CBE for his services to drama.
Rapper Ms Dynamite will also be recognised with an MBE for services to music.
Other famous names who are receiving honours include Liverpool football great Kenny Dalglish, who is to be knighted.
Footballer Jermain Defoe said he feels blessed to receive a royal honour, but described it as a time of mixed emotions, following the death of six-year-old Bradley Lowery, who died after a long battle with childhood cancer.
This year’s list has proved controversial, as it was revealed it does not feature anyone who responded to the Grenfell Tower disaster or helped in the aftermath.
The government has said it will ensure people are recognised “at the earliest opportunity”.
The outgoing boss of Network Rail, Mark Carne, has also been included in the list amid major disruption on the railway.