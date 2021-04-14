Tan France From Queer Eye Is Expecting A Baby Via Surrogate

Queer Eye’s Tan France and his husband Rob have revealed they’re expecting their first child together via surrogate.

Sharing the news on Instagram, France wrote: “So happy to finally share that we’re having a baby! No, I’m not pregnant, despite this VERY realistic pic.”

France continued: “With the greatest gift/help of the most wonderful surrogate, Rob and I are lucky enough to be on our way to being parents, this summer.

“Something we’ve wanted for soooo many years. Our hearts are so full right now. I cannot wait to hold this baby, and to show him so much love.”

The announcement was met with lots of joy. Co-star Antoni Porowski from Queer Eye wrote: “Now I know what it’s like to cry tears of joy and be turned on simultaneously thank you and congrats boys!!!!”

“Now I know what it’s like to cry tears of joy.” - Antoni Porowski

While Jonathon Van Ness commented: “So happy for you!!! I’m so proud of you and Rob you are two of the sweetest most genuine people in the world and this is the most exciting news ever.”

Their Queer Eye co-star, Karamo Brown, added: “Yay!!!!!!! Uncle Momo is going to spoil this baby!!!!!” with a series of heart emojis.

Oh, the joy!