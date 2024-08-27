Quentin Tarantino Has Some Surprisingly Strong Feelings When It Comes To Toy Story

Quentin Tarantino in Cannes last year via Associated Press

Quentin Tarantino has revealed he’s got some unexpectedly hard boundaries when it comes to the Toy Story franchise.

The two-time Oscar-winning filmmaker recently sat down with Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast, when the two-hour conversation turned to the most iconic movie trilogies of all time.

And, of course, when you’re getting into the best “part three” films, it’s inevitable that Toy Story is going to come up.

“In the case of Toy Story, the third one is just magnificent,” the Pulp Fiction director enthused of the modern Disney classic. “It’s one of the best movies I’ve ever seen. If you’ve seen the other two then it’s just devastating.”

However, like plenty of other critics, Tarantino apparently reckons that Pixar should have just left it there.

Toy Story is back for a fifth instalment in 2026 Snap/Shutterstock

“The thing is, three years later or something they did a fourth,” he explained. “And I have no desire to see it.

“They literally ended the story as perfect as you could. So I don’t care if it’s good, I’m done. I am done. It can still be good, I am done.”

Despite Tarantino’s apparent reservations, Toy Story 4 was mostly well-received by critics when it hit cinemas back in 2019, and went on to beat How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World and Netflix’s Klaus to the Best Animated Feature prize at the following year’s Oscars.