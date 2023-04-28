Question Time Audience Member Nails The Most Surprising Thing About Raab's Resignation

Dominic Raab quit as deputy prime minister and justice secretary last week. Jordan Pettitt via PA Wire/PA Images

A Question Time member has nailed the most surprising things about Dominic Raab’s decision to resign.

The former deputy prime minister quit a week ago in the wake of a report by a top lawyer into claims he bullied civil servants.

Adam Tolley KC found that Raab behaved in an “intimidating” manner and engaged in “unreasonably and persistently aggressive conduct”.

The senior Tory resigned with a swipe at “activist civil servants” who he said were opposed to the reforms he wanted to bring in.

But on Question Time last night, one man in the audience said the biggest surprise, given the government’s track record, was that he resigned at all.

He said: “The biggest thing that surprised me was not that he was a bully, but it was the fact that he actually resigned.

″Because under 13 years of these clowns we’ve seen time and time again they’ve broken the ministerial code and haven’t resigned again and again and again and I think that’s what surprised me most.”