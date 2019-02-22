R Kelly: Singer Charged With 10 Counts Of Sexual Abuse

Singer R Kelly has been charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse, some involving underage girls, according to US court documents.

It comes after decades of allegations directed at Kelly, accusing the 52-year-old of sexual misconduct involving women and girls, which he denies.

The charges filed on Friday list four victims, including at least three between the ages of 13 and 17.

Cook County state’s attorney Kim Foxx, whose jurisdiction includes Chicago, later announced the 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse, which carries up to 10 years in prison, she said.

Jurors acquitted Kelly, whose legal name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, of child pornography charges at a 2008 trial.

Lawyer Michael Avenatti said last week that he recently gave Chicago prosecutors new video evidence of Kelly having sex with an underage girl.

Court documents charging the singer involve multiple victims dating back to at least 1998.

Documentary Surviving R Kelly, which premiered in December, featured women who accuse him of sexual and physical abuse and reignited calls for people to boycott his music.

R Kelly is scheduled to appear in bond court on Saturday in Chicago.