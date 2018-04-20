Diana Copeland, who worked as his executive assistant for over 10 years, and Linda Mensch, the rapper’s entertainment attorney, have both ceased working with the star.

Two women described as being “within R Kelly ’s inner circle” have resigned from their roles, following new sexual misconduct allegations .

The news was revealed by the BBC, who report that Copeland stopped working with R Kelly on Sunday 1 April. Mensch then confirmed that she “no longer represented Mr Kelly or his entities”.

When HuffPost UK contacted R Kelly’s publicist for comment on the resignations, they stated that: “Effective April 16, 2018, I no longer represent Mr. Robert Kelly.”

Their decisions follow the release of the BBC Three documentary ‘R Kelly: Sex, Girls and Videotapes’, which featured several people who accuse Kelly of predatory behaviour.

In the documentary, his ex-girlfriend Kitti Jones said the singer forced her and other women to have sex with him in a “sex dungeon”.

“I was introduced to one of the girls that he told me he ‘trained’ since she was 14, those were his words,” she said. “I saw that she was dressed like me, that she was saying the things I’d say and her mannerisms were like mine.

“That’s when it clicked in my head that he had been grooming me to become one of his pets. He calls them his pets.”