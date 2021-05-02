Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe Effectively Held Hostage By Iran, Says Dominic Raab

Speaking to the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show that Zaghari-Ratcliff was being “subjected to a cat and mouse game” by the Iranians.

Asked if she could be described as a hostage, he replied: “I think it’s very difficult to argue against that characterisation.

“It is clear that she is subjected to a cat and mouse game that the Iranians, or certainly part of the Iranian system, engage with and they try and use her for leverage on the UK.”

The British-Iranian dual national was sentenced to a fresh jail term of one year on Monday and handed a year-long travel ban in Iran on a new charge of “spreading propaganda against the regime”.

She has already served a five-year prison sentence after being detained on charges relating to national security in 2016.

The mother-of-one was arrested at Tehran airport as she made her way back to the UK after a visit to her parents to introduce them to her daughter.

She and her family believe she is being held as political leverage to try to force the UK’s hand in a long-running financial dispute between the UK and Iran.

It dates back to the 1970s when the then-shah of Iran paid the UK £400 million for 1,500 Chieftain tanks.

When the shah was toppled in 1979, Britain refused to deliver the tanks to the new Islamic Republic but kept the cash, despite British courts accepting it should be repaid.

Asked about the debt on Sunday, Raab said: “It’s not solely about that.