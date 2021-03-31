Racism Not The Reason For Ethnic Disparities, Government-Backed Report Claims

NurPhoto via Getty Images Boris Johnson and his policy chief Munira Mirza, whose appointment to lead the review has proved controversial

Racism is not the reason for most disparities between ethnic minorities and their white counterparts in the UK, a controversial government-commissioned report will say.

The commission on race and ethnic disparities dismisses the “idealism” of young people who claim the UK is institutionally racist, insisting this is “not borne out by the evidence”.

While acknowledging that “overt and outright racism persists in the UK, particularly online” and that Britain is “not a post racial society”, the report claims that societal disparities between ethnic groups “do not have their origins in racism”.

Instead, it argues that all ethnic groups apart from Black Caribbeans outperform their white counterparts at school and this is helping to create more diverse workplaces, although disparities remain at the top of public and private sectors.

The report, commissioned after the Black Lives Matter protests and published in full on Wednesday, is likely to prove highly controversial.

Boris Johnson has already been accused by Labour of “trying to wage a culture war” by giving control of the review to his top policy adviser Munira Mirza, who has previously accused an “anti-racism lobby” of fostering a “culture of grievance”.

The government was also criticised after it emerged that charity boss Tony Sewell would chair the review after previously claiming evidence of institutional racism was “flimsy”.