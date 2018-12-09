Raheem Sterling Takes Aim At Daily Mail In Response To Being Racially Abused During Match

EMPICS Sport Manchester City and England forward, Raheem Sterling.

Raheem Sterling has blamed media coverage of young black footballers for fuelling racism in the UK, a day after he was verbally abused during a Premier League match. Twitter users highlighted a first-half incident when a supporter appeared to abuse the Manchester City forward as they faced Chelsea. Former Arsenal and England striker Ian Wright said “the bad old days are back” when sharing a video of the incident on Saturday, adding that Chelsea had been “shamed” by the fans.

The Metropolitan Police is investigating the incident. Responding on Instagram on Sunday morning, Sterling suggested media coverage of black footballers “puts them in a bad light” which “fuels racism and aggressive behaviour”. His post included two online Daily Mail articles reporting on footballers buying multi-million pound homes for their mothers, both with starkly different headlines. One from January is about Tosin Adarabioyo, a black Manchester City player. The headline reads: “Young Manchester City footballer, 20, on £25,000 a week splashes out on mansion on market for £2.25million despite having never started a Premier League match.”

The other headline refers to Phil Foden, a white player for Manchester City. It reads: “Manchester City starlet Phil Foden buys new £2million home for his mum.” In his Instagram post, Sterling said: “You have two young players starting out their careers, both play for the same team, both have done the right thing which is to buy houses for their mothers who have put a lot of time and love into helping them get where they are. “But look how the newspapers get their message across for the young black player and the young white player. “I think this is unacceptable, both innocent and have done nothing wrong but just by the way it is worded this young black player is looked at in a bad light which helps fuel racism and aggressive behaviour.”

No black presenters on only UK national sports radio station.



No black chief football writers in any UK mainstream paper.



No 1st choice solo black presenter on any marquee UK TV football show.



Contextual debate on Sterling's words cannot happen when the above is true. Fact. — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) December 9, 2018

The post made an immediate impact on social media. Henry Winter, chief football writer for The Times, said: “This is a big moment for the media and for football. It’s a wake-up call. “People have to listen to Raheem Sterling on the negative depicting of young black players in parts of the media and the knock-on effects.”

This is a big moment for the media and for football. It's a wake-up call. People have to listen to Raheem Sterling on the negative depicting of young black players in parts of the media and the knock-on effects. — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) December 9, 2018

Commentator Guy Mowbray, a familiar voice for football fans, said Sterling “deserves the highest praise” for how he handled the incident and called the fans in the video “pathetic”.

Raheem Sterling deserves the highest praise for not responding to vile abuse today. Even if the alleged racist element goes unproven - how do grown men think that is in any way acceptable? ‘Passion’? ‘Banter’? It is pathetic. Quite simply pathetic. — Guy Mowbray (@Guymowbray) December 8, 2018