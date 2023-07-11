The Office Star Rainn Wilson Admits That He Was 'Unhappy' While Making The Show

Rainn Wilson Gary Gershoff via Getty Images

Actor Rainn Wilson made millions laugh while playing Dwight Schrute on The Office, but he didn’t let himself have much fun when he was making the classic comedy series.

Rainn told Bill Maher on a recent episode of the comedian’s “Club Random” podcast that he was “unhappy” for “several years” on the US sitcom “because it wasn’t enough”.

However, he’s only blaming himself for the way he felt while filming the series.

“I’m realising now, like, I’m on a hit show, Emmy nominated every year, making lots of money, working with Steve Carell and Jenna Fischer and John Krasinski and these amazing writers and incredible directors like Paul Feig. I’m on one of the great TV shows. People love it. I wasn’t enjoying it,” Rainn admitted.

He added that said he spent a lot of time wondering why he wasn’t a movie star, and would ask himself, “Why am I not the next Jack Black or the next Will Ferrell? How come I can’t have a movie career? Why don’t I have this development deal?’”

Although Rainn was making hundreds of thousands of dollars, he apparently wanted millions.

“I was a TV star, but I wanted to be a movie star. It was never enough,” he said. “Humans have lived for hundreds of thousands of years, and ‘never enough’ has helped us as a species.”

Rainn has gotten better at appreciating his good fortune since The Office ended its run in 2013.