Rainy Day Ideas To Keep Kids Entertained During Wet Weather

In an ideal world the school summer holidays would be six weeks of endless sunshine: not so hot that you can’t get to sleep, but warm enough that picnics, days at the park and playing in the garden are always a possibility.

But unfortunately, we live in Britain. And although we’ve had our fair share of sun in 2018, heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecast across much of the country this week.

So what do you do if you’re faced with days of wet play and you’ve got a household of children to entertain? One parent said: “Puddle suits and wellies: what is more fun than puddle jumping?”

But if you fancy staying dry indoors, we asked parents for their top rainy day recommendations.