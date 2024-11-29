Marvel Star's 6-Word Post Has Fantastic Four Fans Very Excited

Marvel

Marvel fans will likely already know that a new Fantastic Four movie, Fantastic Four: First Steps, is set to come out in 2025.

But there’s a lot the public doesn’t know much about ― the official trailer hasn’t even come out yet.

Advertisement

So it’s no wonder people are so happy to have had a behind-the-scenes look at the movie’s villain, Galactus, a planet-eating monster who’s central to the comics. He’s also known as the Devourer of Worlds.

Last night, Ralph Ineson (who plays Galactus in the new movie) gave Marvel lovers something concrete to set their sights on; he shared a silver-coloured head of Galactus that he seems to have been given as a wrap (end of filming) gift.

Fans hope it’s a preview of what the film’s antagonist will actually look like.

“More cool wrap stuff from Marvel,” the British actor captioned his post.

That’s got folks excited for two reasons ― firstly, if it’s accurate to the film, then Galactus’ on-screen look is very similar to his classic comic book design.

Advertisement

Both share an angular, square-headed appearance with the villain’s signature goggles and horn-like headdress.

Secondly, people are happy to read the word “wrap” ― suggesting the movie’s done and dusted ― in the actor’s caption.

“Can we now say that it has actually wrapped this time?” a fan asked.

However the actor said filming wasn’t actually finished for the entire film.

On 15 November, Disney’s press site shared a synopsis of the 2025 movie.

It reads:

“Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family — Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet. Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.”