Here's The Star-Studded Cast Of Marvel's New Fantastic Four Movie, Led By Pedro Pascal

Marvel has revealed the cast of its upcoming adaptation of the Fantastic Four.

Speculation has been rife for months now about which actors will be playing the iconic superhero team in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the production company finally unveiling the news in a Valentine’s Card on Instagram.

As was previously rumoured, Pedro Pascal will be taking the lead as Mister Fantastic, a role previously portrayed on the big screen by Ioan Gruffudd, Miles Teller and (briefly, in the latest Doctor Strange movie) John Krasinski.

He’ll be joined in the upcoming film about Marvel’s so-called “First Family” by The Crown star Vanessa Kirby, The Bear’s Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Stranger Things actor Joseph Quinn.

Emmy nominee Vanessa is best known for portraying Princess Margaret in the first two seasons of Netflix’s royal drama The Crown. She went on to appear in films like Pieces Of A Woman and Napoleon, before being cast as The Invisible Woman.

Joseph will follow his stand-out performance as Eddie in Stranger Things by portraying The Human Torch, while Ebon – who won an Emmy last month for his role in The Bear – will play The Thing.

The upcoming Fantastic Four movie is currently slated for release next year as part of the MCU’s “sixth phase”, which will also include new Avengers films and an adaptation of the comic series Thunderbolts, featuring an all-star cast including Sebastian Stan and Florence Pugh.