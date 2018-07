Bucks and MK Fire Barclays Bank in Olney, near Milton Keynes, was left devastated after Sunday's early morning raid.

Raiders have smashed their way into a high street bank using a JCB digger and fled with an ATM.

Police said “significant damage” had been done to the Barclays Bank in Olney, Milton Keynes, during the early-morning raid on Sunday.

Officers were called to the scene on High Street at about 3.05am following reports that a JCB had been used to force entry to the bank.