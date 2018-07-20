PA Wire/PA Images Director of Public Prosecutions Alison Saunders, who is to stand down in the autumn at the end of her five year term of office

Failings that saw vital evidence withheld from lawyers in rape and sexual assault cases have been blamed on the outgoing director of public prosecutions, Alison Saunders.

MPs sitting on the Justice Committee slammed “insufficient focus and leadership” that left issues unresolved, and said Saunders did not see “the extent and seriousness” of slip-ups which left defence lawyers without key information.

A report published on Friday also concludes the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) may have underestimated the number of cases stopped because of disclosure errors by 90%.

Committee chair Bob Neill said correct disclosure of evidence by the police and CPS is too often seen as an “administrative headache”.

“This is not acceptable,” said the barrister and Tory MP.

“As we’ve seen in high profile cases since last year - disclosure failings are extremely damaging for those concerned and can have a permanent life-long impact.

“These failings have caused miscarriages of justice and - as the director of public prosecutions even admitted to us - some people have gone to prison as a result.”

In the lead-up to trials, police and prosecutors are required to hand over relevant material that either undermines the prosecution case or assists the defence.

Confidence in the criminal justice system was rocked last year after a flurry of cases collapsed when it emerged that vital evidence had not been passed to defence lawyers.

The collapsed rape trial of Liam Allan raised the profile of a string of similar sex cases, where charges were dropped when critical material emerged at the last minute.