The Rape Clause Remains The Most Abhorrent Of Tory Policies

The two child cap, which limits eligibility for Child Tax Credit and the child element of Universal Credit to the first two children in a family, is one of the most cynical policies I have seen in my time as an MP. The idea of cutting financial support for children is bad enough, but there exists an extra punitive measure attached to it – the rape clause. Under this measure, a woman must prove to the DWP and HMRC that her child was conceived as a result of rape in order to receive Child Tax Credits for a third child.

Putting victims through the trauma of having to prove to the DWP that they were raped, just to receive Child Tax Credits, is utterly appalling. It is simply unacceptable to force women to relive one of the worst experiences of their lives, for the sake of claiming a benefit that they rely on to make ends meet. In Northern Ireland, women could face prosecution under the Criminal Law act simply for making a claim under the rape clause exemption.

At the time the policy was announced, the Chancellor said that parents receiving Child Tax Credits “should face the same financial choices about having children” as parents in work. This totally ignores the fact that people’s circumstances could change at any point. Through no fault of their own, a person could lose their job, a partner could fall ill or die, or they could have their hours at work reduced, therefore requiring the additional financial support offered by Child Tax Credit.