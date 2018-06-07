Women Are Not To Blame For Disclosure Failings In Rape Cases, Campaigners Warn

A review of prosecutions for rape and sexual offences has given the wrongful impression that women are to blame for legal cases falling apart, campaigners have warned.

Figures released by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) and the police found 47 cases out of 3,637 were halted due to lack of disclosure by prosecutors and police. The review was ordered in January after a string of high profile rape trials collapsed.

The police have a legal duty to disclose evidence to the defendant’s legal team. The review found disclosure had been an issue in all 47 cases that collapsed, and in five cases it was the primary reason the case was dropped.

In 42 cases, communications data – such as text messages, emails and social media – were being examined too late. The review showed that police were struggling to cope with the amount of digital evidence which is now available due to the prevalence of smartphones.

Sophie Walker, of the Women’s Equality Party, said the findings were “a disaster” for survivors, who said they could fuel the assumption that women are lying about rape.

Walker told HuffPost UK: “We have to get away from this knee jerk reaction that when something goes wrong with a case being prepared, it is automatically assumed that there is a woman lying. The problem that we have with rape in this country, is that we still don’t believe women.”