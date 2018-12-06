An “alarming” number of Brits are unsure what constitutes rape, a new YouGov survey has found.

The report, which surveyed nearly 4,000 people, found 33% of those polled think it “isn’t usually rape” if a woman is pressured into having sex, but there is no physical violence.

A third of men also think sex would not count as rape if a woman has flirted on a date, even if she has not explicitly consented to sex – a viewpoint shared by 21% of woman.

A third of men also believe a woman can’t change her mind after sex has started, while 24% think sex without consent in a long-term relationship is usually not rape.

More than 95% of people believe it is definitely rape if a stranger forces themselves on a woman in a park at night, but 3% admit to being unsure on this.

If a woman is very drunk or asleep when a man has sex with her, 6% of people say it definitely isn’t rape, while one-in-10 aren’t sure.

The report was commissioned by the End Violence Against Women Coalition and their co-director, Rachel Krys, points out the figures are particularly worrying as members of the public play crucial roles as jurors in rape trials.

“It is known that the vast majority of women who are raped know the person who raped them, but for many people, the most commonly understood scenario is a single violent incident of rape committed by a stranger on a dark street,” Krys said.

“This could help explain why juries are so reluctant to convict particularly younger men where consent is in question.”