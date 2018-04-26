Grenfell Council Hustings Disrupted After Relative Of Victims Storms Stage To Confront Tory Candidates

A Kensington and Chelsea council hustings event was abruptly stalled after a man who said he lost family in the Grenfell Tower fire stormed the stage.

Usama Ghamhi, 24, accused the Tory candidates of ignoring victims of the blaze when he confronted them at the town hall-style meeting.

Afterwards, he told HuffPost UK they “didn’t want to talk about” the tragedy.

Conservative, Labour, Liberal Democrats and Advance party candidates attended the debate on Thursday night.

Held in Fox Primary School, in Kensington Place, it is believed to be the first time candidates from the local Conservative Party have attended a hustings in the northern part of the borough that includes the Grenfell estate.

The audience were told at the outset that recordings were not allowed during the hustings and that only still images were permitted.

The first hour of the debate was dominated by questions of pollution, schools and housing.