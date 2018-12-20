A pop-up children’s bookshop in south London that only sells titles with a BAME protagonist has received enough crowdfunding to stay open into 2019. Read The One Per Cent was opened in Brixton by Aimée Felone and David Stevens, who also co-founded Knights Of publishers to address the issue of diversity in children’s literature – in 2017 only 1% of kids’ books in the UK featured a BAME protagonist. The fundraising has been so successful that the shop, which re-opened on 12 December after a five-day run in October, will now be open from 10am-7pm every day until 23 December.

Felone told HuffPost UK the response has been overwhelming: “I couldn’t put a specific number on how many visitors we’ve had but it must be in the hundreds. “The response to the shop has been amazing with lots of people coming in saying: ‘It’s about time – this is exactly what Brixton needs.’” On the morning we speak she says the shop has been inundated with children, parents and teachers. “Just this week a teacher came in and cried at the till and thanked us for existing, saying it’s so important what we’re doing. “Children of all ages have been excited to pick up books that are representative of themselves and their friendship groups.” [Read More: Michelle Obama Becomes First Person Of Colour To Top Christmas Book Chart﻿]

Felone said she has seen children picking up books, running to their parents and saying things like “mum she/he looks like me – this is me”. In fact, demand has been so overwhelming that Stevens and Felone have put in an additional stock order in a bid to “tide them over” until Christmas. The fundraising effort received a boost from Penguin publishers who announced it would match all funding up to the value of £15,000. “Their support has been incredible and unexpected,” said Felone. [Read More: Portrayal of Blackness – Our Black History Month Winners]

WE ARE OPEN!



406 Coldharbour Lane, SW9 8LF 🧡



AND we’ll be staying open in 2019 thanks to your support and the incredible backer match-funding from @penguinrhuk 💥 We’re here till 7pm #ReadTheOnePercent



** Help us smash our crowdfund target ** https://t.co/GWFzAFmHYIpic.twitter.com/vyP4P8XwW2 — Knights Of (@_KnightsOf) December 19, 2018