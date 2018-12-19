Michelle Obama Becomes First Person Of Colour To Top Christmas Book Chart

Michelle Obama has become the first person of colour to top the UK’s Christmas book chart with her memoir ‘Becoming’.

The book – which charts the former first lady’s childhood in Chicago, her legal career and her journey to the White House – has taken the number one spot, figures from Nielsen BookScan showed.

Sales of ‘Becoming’ have tipped £1.36 million in Britain – Obama sold 91,882 copies between 9 and 15 December, and ended David Walliams’ reign as Britain’s best-selling festive author with his kids’ book, ‘The Ice Monster’.

