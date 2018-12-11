UK-based fans of Michelle Obama are being given a second chance to see the former first lady, as it’s been announced that her ‘Becoming’ book tour will return to London next year.

More than 50,000 people tried to buy tickets for her first event – which took place last week – and Obama has now announced that she’ll be returning for another date in the city on Sunday 14 April 2019.

And this time around, the venue is a lot bigger too: the O2 Arena, with a capacity of 20,000 people.

The extra date forms part of a huge extension to her book tour. “I’ve been so humbled by the response to the tour thus far and the overwhelming interest we’ve received from so many communities we weren’t able to visit this year,” a statement from Obama reads.

“That’s why I’m thrilled that we’re able to expand our conversations to these new settings and wider audiences.” she says. “I can’t wait to continue the discussions that have been so meaningful for me and, I hope, for so many others.”

Tickets will go on general sale at 1PM on Friday, but a portion of seats at every date will given for free to people from local charities, schools and community groups.

Since it hit shelves just last month, over 3 million copies of ‘Becoming’ have sold in the US alone.

The memoir – which charts Obama’s childhood in Chicago and legal career, as well as her time in the White House – rocketed to the top of bestsellers lists in 11 different countries and a total of 6 million copies are now in print worldwide.