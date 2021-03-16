Read This If You're Always On Your Phone Before You Go To Sleep

She added that, specifically, the blue light given off from phone screens can have the same physiological alerting effect that the sun has on the body and brain.

Many phones have settings that shift the screen’s hue automatically. On the iPhone, the functionality is called Night Shift, and on Samsung phones, a setting called Blue Light Filter does the same thing. On other Android phones, the setting is called Night Light. If your phone doesn’t offer this setting, there are apps available to download for free that adjust your phone’s hue as you near bedtime.