The 1975 and Foo Fighters are among the headliners at next year’s Reading and Leeds festivals, it has been confirmed.
Organisers have announced the first set of acts on the 2019 line-up, with Twenty One Pilots and Post Malone also receiving top billing at the festival.
The 1975, fronted by Matty Healy, will make their Main Stage debut after previously playing smaller stages at the festivals.
Foo Fighters’ performance will be their fourth time headlining, having previously closed the show in 2002, 2005 and 2012.
Other acts confirmed on the line-up include Blossoms, The Amazons, Stefflon Don, Bastille and Bowling For Soup.
There will also be sets from electronic duo CamelPhat, Glasgow DJ Denis Sulta, Boston-based rock trio Pvris and Hayley Kiyoko.
The line-up announcement comes ahead of the release of tickets, which go on sale on Friday at 9am.
The Reading and Leeds Festivals will take place over the August bank holiday weekend, from 23-25.
Reading’s festival will return to Richfield Avenue, while Leeds revellers will once again head to Bramham Park.