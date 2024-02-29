Rebecca Ferguson Slams 'Idiot' Co-Star Who 'Screamed' At Her On Set

Rebecca Ferguson DANIEL LEAL via Getty Images

Rebecca Ferguson is recalling a time when she was disrespected by another celebrity on set.

On the latest episode of the Reign With Josh Smith podcast, the Swedish actor opened up about the heartbreaking incident involving her “absolute idiot of a co-star” in a film.

“I remember there was a moment and this human being was being so insecure and angry because this person couldn’t get the scenes out,” Rebecca said.

Advertisement

“I was so vulnerable and uncomfortable that I got screamed at. But because this person was number one on a call sheet, there was no safety net for me. So no one had my back. And I would cry walking off set.”

Though she didn’t drop any names, she confirmed that the celeb in question was not her 2021 Reminiscence co-star Hugh Jackman, nor was it Tom Cruise, whom she’s appeared alongside in the Mission: Impossible franchise.

Rebecca added that the unnamed person would make rude remarks to her in front of the film crew, such as “you call yourself an actor?” and “this is what I have to work with?”.

Advertisement

Rebecca said that she then decided to confront her co-star, even though she was “so scared” to do so.

“I looked at this person and I said: ‘You can F-off. I’m going to work towards a tennis ball,’” she recalled, apparently referring to the practice of acting against a tennis ball in scenes that will later have computer graphics added.

“And then I remember the producers came up and said: ‘You can’t do this to number one. We have to let this person be on set,’” she continued.

“I thought it shouldn’t have to be that way. And I remember going to the director afterwards and saying, ‘What is happening?’” Rebecca added.

“The director said: ‘You’re right. I am not taking care of everyone else. I’m trying to fluff this person,’” she said. “And it was great from that moment, but it took so long for me to get to that.”

Advertisement

Despite dealing with the drama, Rebecca insisted that the incident taught her a lesson.

“From that moment, I have never let myself get to a point when I’ve got home and gone, ‘Why did that happen?’” she said.

After Tuesday’s podcast episode was released, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to social media to voice his support for Rebecca, praising his co-star in 2014′s Hercules as his “guardian angel” on set.