Rebel Labour MPs who plan to defy Jeremy Corbyn over the EU single market have been told by colleagues to “shut up” and unite the party on more winnable Brexit battles.

Backbencher Wes Streeting was heckled by party chair Ian Lavery and others as internal tensions reignited during a heated meeting of the Parliamentary Labour Party (PLP) in the House of Commons.

Streeting and colleague Alison McGovern were among those who urged the leadership to back a Lords amendment seeking to make the UK a member of the European Economic Area (EEA) after Britain quits the EU next March.

But a string of fellow MPs lined up to condemn the rebels, with Clive Efford saying that those who went on TV to declare Corbyn was betraying the national interest should “shut up” and unite behind amendments that could win.

Efford won the loudest applause of the evening as he rounded on Streeting for claiming that the EEA or ‘Norway option’ vote on Wednesday was there to be won.

“Clive won applause because he said people are stupid if they keep trying to say we can beat the Government on this,” one MP said.

Tempers frayed as several MPs rallied behind Shadow Brexit Secretary Keir Starmer, who had warned that Labour should focus its fire on amendments on a “meaningful vote” and on customs instead.