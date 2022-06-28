Rebel Tory MPs Plot Their Next Moves To Topple Boris Johnson

Under current rules, another vote cannot be held for a year. Rebels want that rule scrapped - which could be possible if 10 out of the 18 senior committee members back it.

Baker, the first backbencher to announce his candidacy to the 1922, said the committee must be “quick and resolute” in changing the rules if the PM is found to have breached the ministerial code.

The code states that ministers who “knowingly mislead” the Commons must resign.

The privileges committee, a cross-party committee of MPs, is investigating whether Johnson “knowingly misled” MPs when he claimed that there were no Downing Street parties.