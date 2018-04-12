Rebel Wilson To Recover Over £700k In Legal Fees After Winning Landmark Defamation Case

Bauer Media have been forced to pay up A$1.3 million (£710,000) of Rebel’s A$1.4m costs, on top of the A$4.5m (£2.7m) in damages they were made to cough up last year.

Rebel successfully sued the publisher for a string of eight articles claiming she had lied about her age and backstory, stating she had lost two acting roles as a result of the claims.

On Thursday (12 April) an Australian court ruled that Bauer would have to pay 80% the actor’s legal costs, but she would not be given it as a gross sum, meaning she may have to wait until the end of the year to receive it.

Bauer had previously launched an appeal against the defamation pay out and a separate hearing will take place next week to decide this case.

After last year’s legal battle, Rebel pledged to donate any damages she received to “charity, scholarships or [investment into] the Aussie film industry to provide jobs”.