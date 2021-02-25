Voters in “Red Wall” seats strongly support green policies and defy stereotypes that they aren’t interested in the environment, a new study shows. Polling by YouGov for the Centre for Towns think tank found that people in villages, communities and small towns are just as likely to say protecting the planet is important to them personally as people in cities. Some 94% said that the issue was very or fairly important to them, and support for policies to tackle climate change and cut waste have increased markedly in the past five years at the same rate in both towns and cities. Backing for new “green jobs” and energy efficient infrastructure stands at 79% for big cities, only narrowly ahead of the 75% support in small towns. Support for more wind and solar power to replace coal, gas and and oil is fractionally higher in small towns (86%) than it is in cities (85%). And even when given a choice between the options of protecting the environment versus economic growth and creating jobs, support was similar between cities 63%) and small towns (58%).

Centre for towns Centre for Towns finding

Centre for towns Centre for Towns chart

The report also found high levels of support for a tax on carbon emissions by business, with backing marginally higher in villages and small towns (88%) than in core cities (84%). Support for limiting the number of times people can fly each year is almost equal in small towns (39%) and cities (40%), with highest backing in rural villages (45%). However, the one area of real difference between towns and cities was on plans to tax car use, with less metropolitan areas having much less access to public transport. And on the government’s policy of ending the sale and use of petrol and diesel vehicles by 2030, people in villages, communities and small towns (32%) are less likely to support the idea compared to those in cities (44%). The study suggests that Boris Johnson will get support electorally in seats he won from Labour in the 2019 election if he pursues green policies that some had assumed would not be popular in working class areas. Sir David Attenborough is also a unifying figure across different parts of the country and different classes, and support for the conservation charity the National Trust is similar too in all areas.

Centre for towns Centre for Towns chart