While Ava Phillippe has frequently been deemed the “mini-me” version of her famous mother, Reese Witherspoon, the two women don’t see the resemblance.

Reese touched on her relationship with Ava during an appearance on NBC’s Today With Hoda & Jenna earlier this week, as she promoted her new children’s book, Busy Betty.

When co-host Jenna Bush Hager described the mother-daughter pair as “twins,” Reese shrugged off the suggestion.

“She and I don’t see it that much,” said the Legally Blonde actor.

Watch Reese Witherspoon’s Today interview below:

Reese shares two children with ex-husband and fellow actor Ryan Phillippe: 23-year-old Ava and 18-year-old Deacon Phillippe.

The Oscar winner and her husband Jim Toth, a talent agent, are also parents to a 10-year-old son, Tennessee.

When asked about parenting kids of such varying ages, Reese said her relationship with each of her children is constantly evolving.

“First of all, you’re managing them a lot ... when they’re little, and it’s very physical,” she explained. “And then it’s more emotional support and suggestions — not telling them what to do when they get a little bit older.”

Reese added: “But you have to really nurture your adult relationship with your children, too, and give them respect and space to become who they are and not who you want them to be.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Reese acknowledged the recent 20th anniversary of her film Sweet Home Alabama.

In July 2021, she sparked online chatter about a prospective sequel to the 2002 romantic comedy when she posted a trio of throwback photos showing her on the film’s set with co-star Patrick Dempsey.

That same month, actor Josh Lucas said he’d “love” to do a sequel to the movie but hinted that Witherspoon’s busy Hollywood schedule could be an obstacle.

While fans probably shouldn’t get their hopes up just yet, Reese said she’d happily reprise the role of Melanie Carmichael if a second Sweet Home Alabama film is ever made.