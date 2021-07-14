These Unseen Legally Blonde Snaps Made The Film's 20th Anniversary A Perfect Day

Get to bending and snapping, folks: Legally Blonde just celebrated its 20th anniversary.

Paying homage to the momentous day, stars Reese Witherspoon and Selma Blair shared a series of what the Big Little Lies star called “rare behind-the-scenes photos” on Instagram.

The snaps show both actors from their time as the legendary glamour girl-slash-lawyer Elle Woods, and Elle’s rival-turned-BFF, Vivian Kensington, respectively.

Reese’s post featured images of herself as Elle, holding her dog Bruiser Woods, as well as snapshots of co-stars like Selma, Luke Wilson, Jennifer Coolidge, Ali Larter and Victor Garber.

“Time flies when you’re busy using legal jargon in your every day life. But truly... playing Elle Woods was the role of a life time and I’m so honoured to have been a part of sharing her story with you all,” Reese wrote in a caption.

“Every meme, graduation cap, musical number, halloween costume and bend & snap has brought me so much JOY over these past two decades! I wonder... what will Elle do next?”