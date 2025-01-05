Reform Deputy Leader Richard Tice In Extraordinary Clash With Trevor Phillips Over 'Juvenile' Questions

'Have you identified and expelled the MPs who heckled Lee Anderson in support of Tommy Robinson?' - @TrevorPTweets



Richard Tice accused a Sky News presenter of asking him “juvenile” questions during an extraordinary live TV clash.

The Reform UK deputy leader took exception to being quizzed about two of his party’s members heckling Lee Anderson about jailed far-right activist Tommy Robinson.

Anderson, the MP for Ashfield, told them to “shut up or go out” after they disrupted his speech at a Reform conference to say Robinson should be released from prison.

On Sky News this morning, presenter Trevor Phillips asked Tice: “This weekend, one of your MPs was heckled by a couple of members who were evidently supporters of Tommy Robinson and the English Defence League. Have you identified and expelled them?”

Tice replied: “No one’s interested in a convicted criminal, Trevor.”

The presenter hit back: “I am. I’m interested in your members. Have you found the two people who stood up and heckled Lee Anderson and said Tommy Robinson should be freed?”

Tice said: “No one’s interested in your juvenile questions about some heckler at some event a couple of nights ago. Focus on the really important thing. Do your job properly.”

Phillips replied: “We’re starting the New Year with a message of peace and goodwill, are we? Let’s just deal with the question I asked you and then we can move on to the things you want to talk about.

“Have you found the people who heckled Lee Anderson and do you plan to expel them? Answer yes or no and then we can get on to the things you want to talk about.”

Tice replied: “It’s irrelevant, Trevor. What’s relevant is we want a national inquiry into the most horrific scandal. That’s what tens of millions of people have voted on. That’s what your viewers want to hear about. Instead, you’re pursuing some juvenile line of questioning which is utterly irrelevant.

“My dear Trevor focus on the reality, not some juvenile heckling.”