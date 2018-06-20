An Iranian refugee and artist has created a huge mural in London, to celebrate the kindess he received when he came to Britain and encourage others to “choose love”.

Majid Adin, 32, was forced to flee his home after facing persecution for his writings and cartoons criticising religious conservatism. He had a dangerous journey to the UK, arriving in 2016 after being locked in a refrigerator in the back of a cargo truck.

Majid created the mural, on Hanbury Street near Brick Lane, London, to bring people together and has been helped by children from a local Tower Hamlets primary school as well as other refugees and asylum seekers.

“Arriving and living in a new country, with a different language and culture, can be incredibly isolating. But ever since I arrived, I have been shown great kindness and love. At first, I struggled with my English, but people were there to help me,” he tells HuffPost UK.

“I know some people in Britain are against refugees, and we hear a lot about that in the news, but for me, the British public have been incredibly welcoming.”