EDITION
UK
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • NEWS
    07/06/2018 07:55 BST | Updated 3 minutes ago

    Rehan Khan Charged With Attempted Murder After Baby And Woman Stabbed

    The 25-year-old handed himself in to police.

    A 25-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a baby and woman were stabbed in west London.

    Rehan Khan was charged with the two counts after handing himself in to police on Wednesday.

    Officers discovered an 11-month-old boy and a 32-year-old woman suffering from stab wounds after being called to a house on Swinfield Close in Feltham at 7.12pm on Monday. 

    The baby remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition following the incident.

    The woman, 32, also remains in hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, police said.

    Khan will appear in custody at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Thursday. 

    MORE:newscrimeMetropolitan Police