A 25-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a baby and woman were stabbed in west London.

Rehan Khan was charged with the two counts after handing himself in to police on Wednesday.

Officers discovered an 11-month-old boy and a 32-year-old woman suffering from stab wounds after being called to a house on Swinfield Close in Feltham at 7.12pm on Monday.

The baby remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition following the incident.

The woman, 32, also remains in hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, police said.

Khan will appear in custody at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.