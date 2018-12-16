Remain-Backing Ministers Sajid Javid And Jeremy Hunt Go Full Hard Brexit

Cabinet ministers who campaigned for remain have thrown their weight behind hard Brexit policies as Theresa May allies were reported to be secretly planning for a second referendum.

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, who has told the Sunday Telegraph he wanted a “crack” at being prime minister, has said that the UK would “flourish and prosper” if it left the EU with no deal.

And according to the Sunday Times, his fellow remainer and potential rival for the Tory leadership, Home Secretary Sajid Javid, is backing a plan to cut EU immigration to 10,000 post-Brexit with a slew of stricter rules.

It comes as Theresa May’s leadership looks to be under threat despite her surviving a no-confidence motion last week.

The PM was forced to pull the so-called meaningful vote on her Brexit deal last week, recognising that few MPs supported it, and appears to have returned from Brussels without any legally-binding concessions on the controversial Northern Irish backstop.

May has made it clear she would step down before the scheduled 2022 general election and her two cabinet ministers’ bid to re-position themselves on Brexit is a sure sign that the race to succeed her is on.

It has also been reported that May’s allies have held meetings with strongly pro-remain Labour MPs about backing a second referendum - something that May’s defacto deputy PM David Lidington has denied is the case.

Hunt told the Sunday Telegraph: “I’ve always thought that even in a no-deal situation this is a great country, we’ll find a way to flourish and prosper. We’ve faced much bigger challenges in our history.