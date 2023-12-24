Republican Group Sounds The Alarm On 'Wannabe Dictator' Trump In Scathing Ad

LOADING ERROR LOADING

A Republican group opposed to Donald Trump is pointing out how the former president stacks up to dictators in a new ad.

The Republican Accountability Project’s “Dictator Donald” spot, which comes weeks after Trump said he’d act like a dictator on “Day 1” of a new administration, sounds the alarm on the former president’s 2024 campaign.

“He caused an insurrection at the Capitol and, sorry to ruin your Christmas, but he’s running again,” said the ad’s narrator, who declares that Trump is “openly running as a wannabe dictator.”

The ad goes on to display a Truth Social post from the former president who, in December 2022, called for the “termination” of articles of the Constitution.

“Trump said he would terminate the Constitution so he could be president again,” the ad’s narrator said.

“Do you know who also did that? Mussolini, Chávez, Pinochet — all of them shelved their Constitutions to centralize power.”

The ad later states that Trump plans to “purge tens of thousands of civil servants” from the government to replace them with his loyalists if he’s elected to another term.

“Authoritarian Viktor Orbán used the same tactic to dismantle Hungary’s democracy,” added the narrator before noting Trump’s “very real” chances to win the 2024 election.

“The alarm is going off, everyone needs to wake up. We have a choice between protecting our democracy or letting Trump destroy it.”

The Republican Accountability Project said it plans to run the ad nationally via CNN and MSNBC.

The spot, part of a six-figure ad campaign, is set to run in a number of swing states — Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — on the Hallmark Channel and during TBS’s marathon of “A Christmas Story” over the holidays.

The group looks to run the ad starting Friday and through next week.