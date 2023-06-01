Republican Senator Makes Baffling Claim About Reality During Bizarre Rant

Senator Markwayne Mullin (Republican, Oklahoma) had an awkward moment during a committee hearing on Wednesday when he outright rejected reality during a combative exchange on children’s education.

Mullin was ticked over a children’s book on racism called Our Skin: A First Conversation About Race and said it’s better to teach children the lyrics to “Jesus Loves Me” instead.

He interrupted and spoke over the panelists as they tried to answer his question during the hearing held by the Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, which is chaired by Senator Bernie Sanders.

One panelist’s attempt to reply led to a memorable exchange.

“First, it is important that we teach Jesus, and Jesus is what we teach,” said Cheryl Morman, president of the Virginia Alliance for Family Child Care Associations. “But the reality is―”

She was cut off by Mullin, but Sanders interjected.

“Could she answer the question, please,” Sanders said.

Mullin was unswayed.

“No, I don’t want reality,” he blurted out.

The room erupted in laughter.

“Got it on tape,” someone said amid the laughter.

“Misspoke,” Mullin replied with a shrug: