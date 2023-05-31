Trump Slams Longtime Loyalist Kayleigh McEnany With A Weird New Nickname

Donald Trump turned on one of his most loyal White House insiders, slamming Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany as “milktoast” in a bizarre new rant on his Truth Social platform.
The former president was triggered by McEnany mentioning a poll that showed him ahead of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ― a rival for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination ― by 25 percentage points.
McEnany has a long and extensive history of supporting Trump’s lies and lying on his behalf, particularly when she served as his White House press secretary.
But Trump turned on her in flash, dismissing her as “milktoast,” causing the misspelling to trend on Twitter.
He also said “the RINOS & Globalists can have her” and urged Fox News to “only use REAL stars” in his rant:
Representative Chip Roy (Republican, Texas) took a thinly veiled shot at McEnany on the air by using the word “milquetoast” during a Fox News interview:
Trump once promised he would surround himself “with only the best and most serious people” but has since turned on many of those people, as they have on him.
Last month, for example, he slammed Mick Mulvaney, who served as his acting chief of staff for more than a year, as “the dumbest person” and a “born loser.” He’s also attacked former national security adviser John Bolton, former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, former Chief of Staff John Kelly, former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and hand-picked FBI Director Christopher Wray, to name a few.
But the attack on McEnany drew mostly laughter on social media ― largely because of the odd “milktoast” typo: