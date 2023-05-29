Fox News Host Mark Levin Mocked For North Korean Style Fawning Over Trump

Fox News on Sunday night served up a rerun of a Mark Levin interview with Donald Trump ― leading to fresh criticism comparing it to the type of fawning typically seen on North Korean state-run television.
Levin teased the rerun last week, urging people to tune in on Sunday for a rebroadcast of his April interview, in which the former president promoted a book of letters written to him.
Some of them were letters from autocrats and dictators Trump has often admired, such as China President Xi Jinping and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.
During Sunday’s rebroadcast, viewers noticed a moment reminiscent of what might be seen on state-run media in those nations, with Levin offering over-the-top praise for Trump.
“I’ve talked to a lot of important people: Supreme Court justices, presidents, presidential candidates, brilliant people,” Levin said. “And talking with you is really the most impressive conversation I’ve had.”
Levin said Trump had a “phenomenal presidency” and predicted it would be remembered well by historians.
Critics fired back: