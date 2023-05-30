Ex-Trump Official Makes Stark Prediction About Trump 2024

Mick Mulvaney thinks Donald Trump will be the GOP nominee in the 2024 presidential election.

But in an interview with Sky News Australia on Tuesday, the one-time acting chief of staff in Trump’s White House predicted Trump will lose the general election itself.

“The Republican primary will be about Donald Trump and he will probably win,” Mulvaney forecast. “And then the general election will be about Donald Trump and he will probably lose.”

Mulvaney described Trump as a “turnout machine,” noting how he drives people to vote both for and against him. The race “will be about him, ‘Do you love him or do you hate him?’,” Mulvaney continued. “Which is pretty much a repeat of 2020.”

Mulvaney served as acting White House chief of staff from January 2019 to March 2020, during which time he admitted Trump’s attempted quid pro quo with Ukraine.

He also served as director of the Office of Management and Budget and special envoy to Northern Ireland, resigning from the Trump administration after the deadly US Capitol riot.

Mulvaney has since become critical of his former boss, and the feeling appears to be mutual. Trump has described Mulvaney as “perhaps the dumbest person, along with John Bolton, working at the White House,” calling him “uncharismatic” and “a born loser.”

