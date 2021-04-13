Republicans Ridiculed For Gifting Trump 'Made Up' Tiny Bowl Award

Donald Trump and his Republican faithful faced ridicule on Monday after senator Rick Scot posted an image of himself presenting the former president with the so-called “Champion for Freedom” award over the weekend.

“President Trump fought for American workers, secured the border, and protected our constitutional rights,” Scott tweeted, alongside the image of himself with Trump holding a ceremonial dish.

The inaugural gifting of the National Republican Senatorial Committee award came amid reports that during a Republican National Committee weekend donor retreat at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, Trump used his Saturday night address to rage at Republican leaders, including Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell, and continue to insist he won the 2020 election.